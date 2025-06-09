Sabha advances education and vedic teaching

[File Photo]

The Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji says it has largely achieved its goals for 2025, especially in terms of religious outreach and education.

The Sabha says it has focused on two main objectives, with the primary aim being the promotion of Vedic values and knowledge from the Vedas.

Sabha Patron Pundit Bhuvan Dutt says that education has been a major focus, with the Sabha working to provide learning opportunities to all children.

He adds that the Sabha has carried out what is called Ved Prachara the propagation of Vedic knowledge across the country.

He says that Pundits from the Sabha have visited various Samajas in Viti Levu, giving discourses on life and guiding audiences on how to live according to Vedic teachings.

“So yes, we have been engaged very much in that, and I think we have done a successful job in that. Also in education, we have got various schools to look after. We have got pre-schools, primary schools, secondary schools, and the University of Fiji.”

Dutt says that their first school, Gurukul Primary School in Saweni, Lautoka, was established in 1918. Since then, many schools have been built with the aim of providing education to all.

He adds that the schools are multiracial, ensuring that every student receives the same education as others across the country.

The Sabha remains deeply committed to the cause of educating the community.

