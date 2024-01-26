Gavoka announces safe reopening of schools

[File Photo]

All schools will safely reopen for the 2024 academic year on Monday as per the schedule.

This has been announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education Viliame Gavoka following the heavy rain experienced in the country over the week.

Gavoka has reminded parents to prepare stationery, uniforms, boarding items, kits, and school footwear by the weekend for the first day of school on Tuesday.

He says the Coalition Government’s $200 back-to-school assistance would have eased the financial constraints on eligible families, confirming their commitment to promoting Sustainable Development Goal 4, which aims to ensure equal access to holistic and quality education for the children of Fiji.

He adds that all heads of schools and teachers must report to school on Monday emphasizing teachers’ pivotal role in the holistic development of every child in their care.

Gavoka says the Divisional and District Education Officers have been working closely with school heads to ensure that school premises are safe, clean, and free of hazards when schools reopen.