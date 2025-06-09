Fiji, UAE to seal education deal

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Education FIJI]

The Education Ministry and the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the United Arab Emirates are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding in an effort to advance educational infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation within Fiji’s education sector.

The expected signing follows high-level discussions between the UAE’s special envoy for the Pacific, Omar Shehadeh, and Education Minister Aseri Radrodro, reaffirming both countries’ commitment to fostering resilient, future-ready learning environments through sustained collaboration.

Radrodro expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s longstanding support, particularly through the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, which has played a central role in post-disaster school reconstruction efforts.

The ERCA committed $6.3M in 2019 towards the redevelopment of Lautoka Methodist College, Ratu Simione Matanitobua College, and the Sigatoka Methodist College.

The upgraded facilities comprising cyclone-resilient classrooms, specialist blocks, and administrative buildings were officially commissioned in 2022.

ECRA is set to further strengthen Fiji’s educational infrastructure through the construction of duplex teachers’ quarters at the same schools, with procurement processes expected to commence after the signing.

