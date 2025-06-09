Education ministry updates school policies

[File Photo]

Outdated and inconsistent education policies are being revised, as the Education Ministry updates more than twenty key frameworks to improve how schools operate.

The changes target long-standing gaps that have affected the delivery of quality education.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says many policies had expired or no longer matched current needs.

He adds the updated framework, according to the Minister is expected to guide schools with clearer rules and stronger accountability.

“I think about 95 percent of the policies that are there, some need to be documented and put down in proper policy, regarding human resources, regarding payroll, regarding staff remuneration, and regarding school safety, regarding canteen policy.”

Radrodro says most existing policies needed proper documentation or major updates.

The Ministry of Education says the updated policies are critical to ensuring schools operate safely, consistently and with students at the centre, as the education system continues to adapt to changing demands.

