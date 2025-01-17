Calls for TVET revival grow

The future of Fiji’s youth is under scrutiny as concerns mount over the lack of practical skills training in schools.

Former Education Minister Ro Teimumu Kepa has criticized the decision to replace vocational centres with technical colleges, claiming this shift has left many youths ill-equipped for the workforce.

Ro Teimumu believes the removal of vocational centres has particularly impacted young people in rural areas.

She emphasizes that without practical skills, students struggle to gain the employment and financial independence they need.

“The no-repeat policy has done a lot of damage to children. As they grow older, they start thinking about having a family. If they lack the skills to provide for their families, they become unemployable. That’s why we need skills training, and vocational centres can play a big role in addressing this.”

Ro Teimumu highlighted the success of earlier models, where rural schools integrated vocational training from Year 7 to Year 10, preparing students for employment.

In response, the Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, has affirmed the government’s commitment to expanding TVET programs in schools.

“At the moment, the Ministry of Education is providing these technical vocational programs in respective schools. This is something that we will continue to pursue as an alternative option for students who may have difficulties continuing their academic journey on an academic platform. We want to provide this as an option for them while they’re still in school.”

Radrodro says his Ministry has already taken steps to address this gap, with 30 schools offering TVET programs last year and 20 more added this year.