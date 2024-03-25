Education officials emphasize on unity ahead of Holi

Education Minister, Viliame Gavoka says Holi is a festival of unity, where barriers of caste, creed, and class are dissolved in a sea of colors.

Gavoka says as Fijians celebrate Holi, he is reminded of the beautiful cultures that make up our beloved Fiji.

He says Holi, also known as the festival of colors, transcends borders and unites people in a joyous celebration of love, friendship, and the triumph of good over evil

Gavoka stresses this festival embodies universal values that resonate with humanity at large.



Education Minister, Viliame Gavoka [middle] with students

Permanent Secretary for Education, Selina Kuruleca says Holi in Fiji is a demonstration of joy, where people of all ages participate with childlike excitement.

Kuruleca stresses that it is not only about splashing colors; it is also about spreading love and goodwill.



Permanent Secretary for Education, Selina Kuruleca

She adds that in a world often plagued by division and discord, Holi serves as a gentle reminder of the power of love to overcome all obstacles”.

Meanwhile Assistant Education Minister, Iliesa Vanawalu says “Holi teaches us the importance of letting go of the past and embracing the present with open arms.

He says the festival encourages us to rid ourselves of negativity and embrace positivity in our lives.

Fijians will mark Holi tomorrow.