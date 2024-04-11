Education Ministry team monitors water issue

All schools in affected areas will be open tomorrow and any decision on closing affected schools will be made as and when the need arises.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Education Timoci Bure says a team is monitoring the water supply issue currently affecting Suva and Lami.

Bure says the Ministry is also liaising closely with Water Authority.

He says for the meantime all schools in affected areas will be open tomorrow and any decision on closing affected schools will be made as and when the need arises.

Bure says a team is monitoring schools in the affected areas and WAF has been advised to cart water to schools that require it.

He adds that the Ministry is mindful about school days that have already been used up for closure due to water and adverse weather conditions during this term.

