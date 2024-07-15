Early release options for inmates explained

The Fiji Corrections Service clarified this morning that inmates can be released early through remission and parole.

This statement aims to address confusion about early release from rehabilitation centres.

According to FCS, remission is when an inmate’s sentence is shortened because they have behaved well.

According to the Corrections Service Act 2006, the Commissioner of Corrections can reduce a prisoner’s sentence by one-third if they have been good.

Parole is when an inmate is released before their full sentence is over but must regularly report to a supervising officer and continue to behave well.

The Parole Board, created by the Corrections Service Act 2006 decides if an inmate can be released on parole.

The statement states that there has been confusion about how these two processes work together.

According to FCS, the Supreme Court said that a part of the law (Section 27(4)) means inmates must serve the full non-parole period set by the court.

This, FCS stated created confusion about how remission and parole work together.

The Supreme Court explained that the non-parole period set by the court limits the Parole Board’s ability to release inmates early but does not affect the Commissioner’s ability to grant remission.

The court’s non-parole period only restricts the Parole Board, not the Commissioner’s power to shorten sentences through remission.

It is recommended that Section 27(4) of the Corrections Service Act 2006 be removed.

This change will make sure the rules about remission and parole are clear and easy to understand.

Removing Section 27(4) will help everyone understand how remission and parole work.

FCS reiterated that this change will make the system fairer and more transparent, benefiting inmates and the correctional system.