Early action needed against termite threats

The Ministry of Agriculture is stepping up efforts to tackle the Asian subterranean termite.

The pest is damaging homes, infrastructure and community assets in the Western and Northern divisions.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna said the termite was highly destructive and hard to control once it spreads.

He said early detection and swift action are crucial.

Tunabuna explained the Ministry is using advanced surveillance and targeted treatments in high-risk areas.

“Under this declaration, which was made under Section 77 of the Biosecurity Act 2008, the movement of termites and any termite-hosting material such as soil, water plants, timber, wooden furniture, logs, and even crops like mangoes, cassava, sugarcane, and coconuts is strictly prohibited without prior authorization from Biosecurity Fiji. The ban is in place to contain and prevent the spread of these destructive pests, as they can cause serious structural damage and pose a threat to the local ecosystem.”

The government is also tightening quarantine rules, restricting timber, wood, waste and soil movement.

Tunabuna said experts and communities are being involved in a coordinated response.

Independent MP Rinesh Sharma asked about termite assistance grants.

Tunabuna said inspections, damage assessments and support are available through Biosecurity and the Ministry.

Can the Minister clarify that if Biosecurity is assessing the severity of the termite infestation, why is the termite assistance grant being issued on a first-come, first-served basis? Can the Minister explain the process involved for someone to receive assistance?”

The Minister stressed that awareness and community training are vital. He said early intervention was key to protecting homes, farms and public infrastructure.

