Drug orders reveal gaps

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says demand for medicines in Fiji sometimes exceeds supply, causing dangerous shortages in hospitals.

Fiji, he states, relies entirely on overseas imports.

While there are plans to replenish stocks, Dr Lalabalavu says consumption could outpace replacement, forcing the Health Ministry to place emergency orders with local or international suppliers.

“Fiji we get all our medicines from overseas and while we plan to ensure that at critical level we start ordering, nevertheless, you know, things can happen whereby the utilization is faster than when how we replace it.”

Dr Lalabalavu says the system depends on clinical networks and the Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services but admits gaps in supply leave patients exposed.

The 2025–2026 National Budget confirmed that 870 medicines will remain free at public health facilities.

Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa said the Ministry would need to establish a stand-alone pharmacy to cater for outpatient services at Aspen.

The Health Ministry assures that funding exists to respond to shortages but concedes that stronger coordination is needed to keep supplies stable.

