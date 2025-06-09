Drug crisis threatens village safety

[file photo]

Villages are being urged to crack down on drug use with strict local laws before the crisis gets worse.

Tui Wailevu Sitiveni Niumataiwalu states drug problems in villages are often caused by people inside, not outsiders.

He wants clear rules in place to warn drug users of the consequences.

Article continues after advertisement

He points out that village rules are different from government laws, and it’s up to leaders and elders to set strong limits.

“The village governing laws are totally different from that of the government. So if we outlined strict regulations and rules on the use and sale of drugs within village boundaries, people won’t even bother coming into the village with that plan. So it’s on the village leaders and elders to guide these restrictions.”

Niumataiwalu said villages should remain safe but that safety is now at risk.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu links the rise in HIV/AIDS cases to needle use for injecting drugs.

He said now a concern for the Ministry of Health and the whole country. We have to take action now in our villages before it gets out of control.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and police are working with provincial offices to help stop the spread of drugs at village level.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.