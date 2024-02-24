Dreketi residents raise neglect concern

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The coalition government continues to seek feedback on how it can be guided in developing the country’s New National Development Plan.

Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad reiterated the importance of the consultation.

He emphasized the purpose of the visits they are carrying out and how the government might be directed to address certain issues.

Residents of Batiri and other neighbouring villages raised their concerns with Prasad in Macuata earlier this week.



Locals there raised issues such as neglected freeways, Dreketi mortuaries, and accessibility to better electricity and water supply.

The government says that plans are underway to repair the road as soon as possible while they look into other matters.