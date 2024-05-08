Dr.Subramani explains the significance of commemorate Girmit Day

The commemoration of the 145th anniversary of the arrival of indentured labourers from India provides a platform for story-telling and history-sharing.

This has been highlighted by University of the South Pacific history lecturer, Dr. Anurag Subramani.

Dr Subramani says there is a need to understand the historical context in which the Indenture system was established, which marked the arrival of Girmitiyas in Fiji.

He adds that understanding history will ensure that people can better understand one another.

The lecturer has commended the government for its effort and initiative in marking the historical day.

“I think it is an important initiative, and I think we should remember and commemorate the Girmitayas because of the sacrifice of this most sub-molten of whole groups. We know the girmitays were displaced from their homelands, torn from their families, and shifted thousands of kilometres to a new land to work basically of burdens. They suffered enormous physical and sexual abuse, dehumanization, and all other forms of indignity. But these hardships and their sacrifices paved the foundation of Fiji’s prosperity.”

Dr. Subramani adds that it is vital for universities and schools to also mark this day in their institutions, just as other festivals do.

Girmit Day celebrates the resilience and contributions of the Indo-Fijian community to the cultural and social fabric of Fiji.