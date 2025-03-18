DPM Prasad pushes for better climate financing

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad at COP29 debrief

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, told Pacific Political Champions that the urgency for climate financing is clear.

Speaking at the post-COP 29 debrief in Nadi, Prasad suggested that Pacific countries explore alternative ways to secure funding.

The Deputy Prime Minister says that if the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change process proves too stringent, other strategies should be considered.

“The World Bank is discussing climate financing, highlighting that much of the funding—whether for health, agriculture, or infrastructure—needs to be climate-resilient. In the Pacific, we are emphasizing that infrastructure must be climate-resilient, making climate financing absolutely vital.”

Prasad stressed the importance of finding alternative financing options to ensure the necessary funding is available.

