DFAT Cyclone Recovery Program gets additional $9 million

The government of Australia committed an additional $9 million to the Cyclone Recovery Program today.

The additional funding of $9 million will increase the total funding support for the program from June, 2021 to $53 million.

Australian Embassy Charge D’ Affaires Stuart Watts says This additional support will deliver on two key priorities, including providing the furniture for the new schools constructed under the program.

“The largest component of the additional support announced today is to allow us to deliver on the commitment we made last year to expand the scope of the program and provide rehabilitation support for the Vunisea hospital in Kadavu and Waiyevo hospital in Taveuni.”

Watts is confident that the cyclone recovery program is making a real difference to the lives of Fijians living in Vanua Levu.

“Through this program we are already constructing 9 schools the first of these schools is due to be completed in July this year.”

Meanwhile the Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says Australia’s support for Education and health is very timely.

“Over the years, the total support including those that started during COVID is about $370 million.”

The Cyclone Recovery Program is utilizing local contractors and locally-sourced building materials so that the investment in the Fijian economy is holistic.