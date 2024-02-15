Development represents hope and opportunity

The Keiyasi New Town Development is more than just an infrastructure project, it represents hope and opportunities for the people of Navosa.

These are the sentiments of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while officiating the groundbreaking ceremony.

Rabuka says the new development project also signifies access to improved services, enhanced economic opportunities, and a brighter future for generations to come.

The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of this project in transforming the socio-economic landscape of Navosa.

“The Keiyasi New Town Development will see the development of 27 commercial lots, 2 civic sites for market carriers, a bus stand and civic center, an open space service station, 2 general industrial sites, and land allocated for the National Fire Authority and staff quarters.”

Rabuka further says that the New Keiyasi Town development will be carried out by local construction companies.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the Keiyasi development is part of the four new towns that will be declared by the Coalition Government, which include Nabouwalu and Seaqaqa in Vanualevu and Korovou in Tailevu.