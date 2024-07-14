Developing skills to support farmers: Dr. Tukana

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Dr. Andrew Tukana, emphasizes the critical importance of developing the skills and capabilities of plant health doctors, or clinicians, to support farmers.

The Permanent Secretary highlights the necessity for these professionals to engage regularly with farmers, providing timely diagnoses of pest and disease problems along with effective solutions.

“It is important to build the capabilities of our people as plant health doctors or clinicians who can regularly meet with farmers to diagnose their pest and disease problems and provide timely advice and solutions.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Tukana reiterates that the Ministry of Agriculture is actively working on initiatives to train and equip plant health clinicians with the necessary skills and knowledge.

He says that these initiatives include workshops, field training, and collaboration with international agricultural experts to ensure that Fiji’s agricultural sector remains resilient and sustainable.

As the Ministry of Agriculture continues to roll out these initiatives, the future looks promising for Fiji’s farmers, who stand to benefit greatly from the enhanced support and expertise in managing plant health.