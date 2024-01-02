Deo emphasizes citizens’ role in waste management

[File Photo]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited stress the fundamental nature of the right to a clean environment, emphasizing the pivotal role of individual actions.

Founder Amitesh Deo emphasizes the significance of every citizen’s contribution in addressing Fiji’s waste challenges, regardless of the scale of their actions.

While reflecting on the progress made in the previous year, Deo acknowledges a growing awareness of the importance of recognizing our rights to a clean environment.

He also stresses the urgent need for intensified efforts to acknowledge this entitlement.

Deo further highlights the necessity of extending initiatives to ensure that basic services, including proper waste management, reach informal, rural, and marginalized communities.

He calls for these essential services not to be confined to urban areas alone but to be accessible to all, fostering equality in environmental care and community well-being.