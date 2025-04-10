Dentist sounds alarm on tobacco

[File Photo]

A dentist is traveling around the Lau Province advising against excessive tobacco use and heavy drinking, which significantly increase the risk of mouth cancer.

Speaking to villagers in Nuku Village on Moala Island, Dr Jone Tuwai says mouth cancer is closely linked to lifestyle choices.

He says tobacco use, including both smoking and smokeless forms such as chewing tobacco, significantly increases the risk of mouth cancer.

Dr Tuiwai stresses it is crucial to understand that any form of tobacco, whether from cigarettes or cigars, significantly heightens the chances of developing oral cancer.

He adds that other factors contributing to mouth cancer include HPV infec-tions, excessive sun exposure on the lips, and a family history of cancer.

He urges people to carefully consider these risks and take proactive steps to protect their health.

