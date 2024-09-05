Demolition starts on old Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge

The Minister for Public Works confirms that the demolition of the old Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge is currently underway.

Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the demolition, which has been contracted out, is expected to take approximately three to five months to complete.

He adds that once the demolition is finished, the government will enter into further discussions with the Japanese government regarding the construction of a replacement bridge.

“They’ll be working on that, and after that, we will discuss further with the Japanese government on the replacement bridge, which they have already agreed to, but we still have to sign the documentation, etc., which will be done soon. But in the long term, we are envisaging the four lanes from Walu Bay right up to Wailekutu or Veisari.”

Earlier this year, the cabinet had endorsed the execution of the amended grant agreement with the Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency for the reconstruction of the Tamavua-i-Wai bridge project.

The Japanese government, through JICA, is supporting the reconstruction of the Tamavua-i-wai Bridge in Suva with a two-phase grant approach.

Phase I focused on an in-depth evaluation of the site with relevant engineering and construction information to ensure that the bridge will serve communities and businesses as a resilient national infrastructure against natural disasters.

Phase 2 will ensure progression and financial resourcing for the completion of the bridge construction as part of ongoing bilateral cooperation between Fiji and Japan.