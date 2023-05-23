Delegations arrive in Bau for GCC meeting

The Chiefly Island of Bau is starting to welcome members and representatives from various provinces that will be part of the Great Council of Chiefs

Some of the participants that are currently on the island include Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa, Speaker of Parliament, and Turaga na Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Ratu Ilisoni Qio Ravoka, Ratu Vuniani Navuniuci and Ratu Penioni Nacagilevu, amongst other chiefs.

Police presence is heavy at the Bau landing to help control the traffic.

Tui Vuda Ratu Eparama Kitione Tavaiqia is also on the island, and all province representatives are being accorded a traditional welcoming ceremony in their various accommodations where they will be staying during the two-day meeting.

The Ministry of Itaukei Affairs is currently undertaking orientation for members of the delegation.

The two-day meeting will be chaired by the Minister of Itaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu.

The meeting is set to begin at 2.30 p.m. tomorrow after the traditional welcoming ceremony that will be officiated by the President and Turaga na Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.