Delaivuna assumes role as Roko Tui Namosi

Ratu Paula Delaivuna [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Ratu Paula Delaivuna has been appointed as the new Roko Tui Namosi after serving five years in the province of Ra.

Delaivuna brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished career in public service to his new role.

Throughout his public service career, the Roko Tui has held various roles, such as serving as the Roko Tui in the province of Lau, an administrative officer in the Office of the President, a district

officer in the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development, and a scholarship officer in the former Public Service Commission.

Delaivuna expressed his commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by Namosi.

He says that although Namosi is smaller than Ra, it faces distinctive challenges that require thoughtful consideration and strategic solutions.

He also emphasized the importance of collaboration and community engagement in overcoming the challenges that lie ahead and pledged to work closely with the people of Namosi to build a prosperous and resilient community.