Death of taxi driver classified as murder

The death of a 36-year-old taxi driver in Ba over the weekend has been classified as murder.

According to the police, investigators are gathering statements and CCTV footage of where the 36-year-old victim was reported to have been seen.

Divisional Police Commander West Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Iakobo Vaisewa says the gathering of statements and CCTV footage is being done in Ba and Lautoka.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the deceased from Varavu in Ba had told his family he was taking a passenger to Qalitu but failed to return.

His vehicle was also discovered in Lautoka.

No arrests have been made yet as investigations continue.