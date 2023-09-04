Dairy farmers raise concerns

Dairy farmers are crying out, claiming that certain services provided by the Ministry of Agriculture are not addressing the challenges they are facing daily.

Farmer Balmindar Singh says proper training must be provided to ministry staff on how to improve their service.

Singh says they want ministry staff to be well-informed and capable of providing solutions to the practical challenges faced by farmers.

Article continues after advertisement

“Please if this is being signed, we want it to be honored and also to cascade down to your staff the training and the capacity building so that they are aware of what is going on in the field, we farmers suffer.’’

Another dairy farmer Mitieli Tikoduadua says that certain infrastructure within the dairy sector lacks maintenance, thus hindering their work, particularly in increasing their production.

“Four of us dairy farmers along the Wainibuka river, only one standing here now, the rest are now lying down because of the sickness they are facing caring 100 liters per day but I reduce it to 40- 50 liters not to follow my farther, killing my farther.”

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu says the ministry is dealing with a number of challenges but assured the farmers that they are working on improving the services they provide.

“The improvement of the services of the Ministry of Agriculture is an ongoing thing. We are currently faced with vacant post to fill and there have been some hiccups on the appointments but I want to assure you that over the next few months the services will start getting back to normal.”

Rayalu also confirms that he is aware of issues faced in the dairy sector and assures that he will personally look into them.