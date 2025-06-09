CWM Hospital redevelopment gains momentum

Launch of the Colonial War Memorial Hospital Redevelopment Project Clinical Services Plan today [file photo]

The redevelopment of Colonial War Memorial Hospital is advancing rapidly, with essential upgrades now in progress under the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Partnership.

Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu states that the Hospital Infrastructure Assessment, completed in early 2025, identified 138 priority areas requiring urgent attention, with immediate upgrades already underway.

He adds the project is centered on three key areas, the Clinical Services Plan, the Hospital Infrastructure Assessment, and the Site Options Analysis.

Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says these areas form the foundation for the long-term redevelopment of CWM Hospital.

He states that current works include the refurbishment of washrooms in the Acute Wards, roof repairs spanning from the Emergency Department to the Mortuary, the construction of a 300,000-litre backup water tank for Maternity and the West Wing, and major sewerage and drainage upgrades for the Maternity unit.

Dr Lalabalavu adds that the Clinical Services Plan outlines a dramatic increase in hospital capacity, including the expansion of overnight beds from 453 to 703, procedural spaces from 13 to 25, emergency beds from 23 to 46, and outpatient spaces from 71 to 133.

These upgrades will make the new CWM Hospital nearly twice the size of the current facility.

Dr Lalabalavu stresses that the redevelopment is supported by $90 million in World Bank funding, ensuring that the planning phase and future works are well-supported.

