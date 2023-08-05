Cuba seeks Fiji’s support, PM receives invitation

Ambassador of Cuba in Fiji, José Manuel Galego Montano with the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Lesikimacuata Korovavala [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Cuban government has reached out to Fiji for support in the buildup to the G-77 Summit to be held in Havana next month.

Ambassador of Cuba in Fiji, José Manuel Galego Montano, says an invitation has been extended from the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, to attend the Summit.

This would be an avenue to advance Fiji and Cuba’s cooperation in our shared priorities, such as climate change, oceans and environment protection, disaster management, education, the sugar industry, agriculture, health care, and sports, among others.

Ambassador Montano says the ties between our two countries constitute a genuine testimony of solidarity and cooperation.

He says that as island nations, we share great challenges, so together, we can develop some projects to benefit citizens.

Meanwhile, the Cuban government assures that it will assist Fiji through the provision of more scholarships in medical and health care services, which will further add to the cadre of doctors who have returned home to serve the nation at various health centers around the country.

Ambassador Montano expressed the Cuban government’s commitment to continue developing friendly relations and cooperation between our countries.

The discussion took place during an introductory call received by the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Lesikimacuata Korovavala, from the Ambassador of Cuba in Fiji.