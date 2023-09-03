Crimes within homes by family members a concern: Raikaci

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Crimes perpetrated within homes by family members and persons in positions of trust remain an area of concern.

This was revealed by Acting Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci, who says the community policing will work closely with religious groups to address crimes against women and children emanating from issues of morality.

Raikaci says the success of policing is largely dependent on collaboration, as police cannot fight crime alone.

He welcomed the call by the Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma to join efforts in addressing social issues, particularly those affecting children.

Raikaci says the decrease in overall crime recorded over a period of consecutive months since the beginning of 2023 is largely attributed to the support shown towards policing efforts from the community, public and private sectors, civil society, religious organizations, media and the government.

He adds this has led to an increase in sharing of information, the revival and setting up of crime prevention committees, operationalizing neighbourhood watch zones, an increase in public awareness on various media platforms as well as community, social and religious group visitations.

Raikaci says the Fiji Police Force is grateful for the show of support towards policing efforts and is optimistic that the renewed spirit of engagement will augur well in crime prevention efforts for the sake of all Fijians and visitors.