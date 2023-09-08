Youths involved in alleged robbery case charged

[File Photo]

The two youths involved in the aggravated robbery case against a 14-year-old boy on Kaunitoni Street in Vatuwaqa earlier this week have been charged.

This follows a video floating on social media showing the two youths grabbing the 14-year-old boy’s belongings in broad daylight.

The two face one count of aggravated robbery each.

They will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

