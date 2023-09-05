Two youths in custody for Vatuwaqa robbery

Two youths are in police custody for their alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery case in Kaunitoni Street, Vatuwaqa yesterday.

Divisional Police Commander South SSP Wate Vocevoce says the 14-year-old victim reported the incident at the Nabua Police Station, whereby the Division Task Force team was deployed.

Vocevoce says one of the suspects was arrested in Raiwai while the second suspect was arrested along Waimanu Road in Suva.

Acting Commissioner of Police – Operations ACP Livai Driu says such incidents will not be taken lightly.

Driu says task forces and quick response teams throughout the five policing divisions will be deployed at any given time when serious reports are received.

He adds the Fiji Police Force is aware of concerns regarding the handling of reports, which has led to the lack of confidence in the lodging of reports.

Driu assures members of the public that if there are issues on the Force’s part, its internal disciplinary mechanisms will deal with the inaction of its officers.