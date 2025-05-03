Robbery accused now investigated for murder

Two men initially charged in court for an alleged aggravated robbery in Savusavu last month are now being investigated for alleged murder.

The two allegedly forcibly entered the Nagigi, Savusavu home of an 86-year-old retired businessman, assaulted him, causing injuries, and stole assorted items.

The two accused were produced in court and remanded at the Labasa Correction Facility.

The victim unfortunately passed away last Sunday, April 27th.

Chief of Crime Investigation ACP Mesake Waqa says that as investigators pursue the murder element, the Fiji Police Force will ensure a thorough investigation to ensure justice prevails.

