Five people to front court for alleged frauds

Another five people have been charged by the Fiji Police Mpaisa Task Force in relation to cases of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Police say a 32-year-old woman from Tavakubu in Lautoka is alleged to have obtained $200 from a member of the public in July last year.

It’s alleged the received the money from a second accused who has already been charged and produced in court, after facilitating the transfer without the victim’s knowledge.

Article continues after advertisement

The accused allegedly used the $200 for her Master Card.

In the second case, a 20-year-old residing in Waiyavi in Lautoka is alleged to have dishonestly obtained $327 from a member of the public in March last year.

Police say the victim transferred the money to the accused for the purchase of six bags of chicken which was advertised on Facebook and the goods were not delivered.

The same 20-year-old is alleged to be involved in a similar scam with a 50-year-old man also from Lautoka.

Its alleged the two dishonestly obtained $820 from a member of the public for payments of six bags of chicken which was advertised on Facebook.

The two allegedly withdrew the money and failed to deliver the goods.

In another case, a 24-year-old man is alleged to have obtained $200 from a member of the public for an item advertised on Facebook.

Police say after receiving the money, the accused cut all communication with the victim.

In the last case, a 33-year-old man is alleged to have obtained $190 during April 2024, deposit for timber that was advertised online through Facebook.

All five accused persons will be produced at the Lautoka magistrates court today.