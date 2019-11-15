Restaurants and Cafeteria heed directives from government amid COVID-19

Giant restaurant chains across the country and right down to fish and chips shops have taken measures reducing customers eating in at one time.

This as Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama directed that restaurants allow only 20 patrons or less amid confirm cases of COVID-19 in Fiji and customers will not have the option but takeaway.

Manager Accountant Wishbone Jabeen Kamlesh says hygiene is a top priority for them as it safeguards the staff and patrons.

“We are trying our best to adhere to the commanding authorities. We have put in place notices whereby we allowing only 20 people in the premises including our staff. Our staff have got hand gloves on, they have masks on and they try to wipe out the table once the customer leaves and yeah we just trying our best to have the best basic hygiene being in the food industry at the moment.”

Cafeterias such as Moments and giant fast-food chain Burger King and McDonald’s have also limited their indoor customers at the same time encourages Fijians to eat out.

These restaurants including others have displayed posters stating the directives that need to be followed in light of COVID-19.

The Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum also made it clear that while economic activity is important, health should be a top priority and why measures as such are in place.

“We are not asking people to reduce their spending, we are simply asking them to put their health first, so if you want to eat at a restaurant we simply tell you to do takeaway.”

It isn’t a normal day for any restaurant as shops are empty and operators neither entertaining customers eating in following directives from the government in the wake of COVID-19.

