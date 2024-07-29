Senior counsels reprimanded in Ravu case

Former Fisheries and Forestry Minister Kalaveti Ravu in court today

Two senior counsels were today told to act professionally in the Suva Magistrates Court in a case involving former Fisheries and Forestry Minister Kalaveti Ravu.

Senior lawyer, Kalisito Maisamoa while appearing for Ravu informed the Suva Magistrate that he intends to withdraw as counsel and claims his dues have not yet been paid.

He also informed the court that the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption counsel is to serve full disclosures.

When questioned by the Suva Magistrate, Ravu informed the court that he intends to hire another counsel who was present in court.



Lavi Rokoika who will be representing Ravu asked Maisamoa to withdraw as counsel in court and that he cannot force anyone to retain him as counsel.

The two got into an argument following which the Suva Magistrate asked the two senior counsels to behave professionally in court.

The FICAC counsel then said that they need to know which counsel will be representing Ravu.

In this matter, Ravu is charged with one count of abuse of office while former Regional Manager North Tekata Toaisi faces a charge of one count of aiding and abetting abuse of office.

Toaisi also informed the court that he will be engaging a new counsel.

It is alleged that between 25th July 2023 and 31 August 2023, Ravu interfered in the lawful process of a Ministry of Forestry investigation into the illegal trade of banned species of beche-de-mer.

It is alleged that Toaisi, while employed with the Ministry aided and abetted the Minister in committing the offence of abuse of office.

The matter has been adjourned to 12th August.