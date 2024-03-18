Police officers to seek reconciliation

The three police officers charged with assault causing actual bodily harm have asked to explore reconciliation with the complainant.

It’s alleged that Eroni Matanikoroca, Elia Raqamu and Moape Tikoilepanoni assaulted a man in Suva on February 14, 2020.

They were produced in court this afternoon and have sought Legal Aid representation.

The trio were granted bail on strict conditions.

The Magistrate has given them 14 days to explore reconciliation with the complainant.

The matter will be called again on the 8th of next month.