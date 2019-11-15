Man charged for obtaining money by deception

A man was produced in the Labasa Magistrates Court yesterday on a corruption related charge.

Jug Prasad has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with one count of obtaining a financial advantage by deception.

He is alleged to have falsely identified himself as someone else in order to obtain $1,000 under the Micro and Small Business Grant Scheme from October to December 2018.

FICAC State Counsel Adrian Sharma informed the Court that first phase disclosures had already been served.

The accused has been released on bail with a Stop Departure Order issued.

He has been instructed not to re-offend or interfere with prosecution witnesses.

The matter has been adjourned to October 9th.