Kapawale verdict now set for next month

Tevita Kapawale.

The long-awaited judgment for Tevita Kapawale has been delayed once more.

Kapawale is accused of murdering five crew members aboard the fishing vessel Tiro 2 in 2021.

The incident reportedly took place on May 18 that year, following a violent argument among the crew while the vessel was in the waters between the Mamanuca and Yasawa Islands.

There were eight men on board at the time, five Fijians and three Indonesians.

Justice Dane Tuiqereqere says the ruling should now be ready by next month.

The decision is expected to be delivered on July 11, marking the second time the judgment has been postponed.

