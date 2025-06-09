Bainimarama demands $337K in pension fight with government

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in court today.

The High Court has tentatively set Saturday, July 19, for the hearing of a civil lawsuit filed by former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama against the government and the Office of the Attorney General.

The lawsuit relates to alleged unpaid pension and gratuity entitlements.

Bainimarama is claiming $337,211.12 in outstanding gratuity and a declaration that he is entitled to a fortnightly retirement pension of $7,112.37.

The former Prime Minister is also seeking a judgment for the gratuity amount, along with pre-judgment interest at the lending bank’s overdraft rate of 13.5 percent, and post-judgment interest until full payment is made.

He is further requesting that the government cover his legal costs on a full solicitor-client indemnity basis and any additional relief the court may consider just.

Counsel for Bainimarama told the court the matter is urgent, given the nature of the pension claims. The legal team intends to call two witnesses in support of the case.

Meanwhile, the State has indicated it does not object to the payments in principle, but will rely on the interpretation of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act and the Prime Minister’s Pension Act.

The State also requested additional time to confirm the availability of its witnesses for the proposed hearing date.

