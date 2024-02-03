Australian citizen pleads guilty to false robbery claim

Sigatoka Magistrates Court [File Photo]

A 42-year-old Australian citizen has pleaded guilty to giving false information to a public servant.

Jenny Huong appeared in the Sigatoka Magistrates Court.

She had falsely claimed on January 30 this year, she was robbed in Sigatoka Town of a black bag containing a phone, sunglasses and a wallet with $180.00 by an unknown person.

Article continues after advertisement

Upon reviewing the CCTV footage of Sigatoka Town, it was revealed that she was seen getting off a vehicle without any black handbag.

After further investigation, it became clear that she had not been robbed of anything.

Huong was arrested, interviewed under caution and admitted that she did not have her black handbag with her, nor was she robbed.

She was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment, suspended for two years.

The Fiji Police Force emphasizes its commitment to ensuring the safety of visitors but visitors are also urged to be responsible for their own safety.

The Force states that Fiji is considered a safe place for everyone including tourists.