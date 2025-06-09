Court told state seizure has shut down a security firm

File photo

The Suva Magistrates Court has been told this morning that the State’s seizure of licensing documents has effectively shut down the operations of Elite Protection Security.

Jone Vakarisi and three other men are before the court facing charges related to criminal trespass and the alleged illegal operation of a security company.

Defence counsel told the court that the company has been unable to operate or reapply for a master licence from the Ministry of Defence after its original licensing documents were seized and retained by the State as evidence.

The defence described the situation as a serious business disruption, saying the matter has dragged on for several months.

It was also revealed that a letter seeking reconciliation and reconsideration was filed in October, but the defence claims the State has delayed responding.

Defence lawyers argued that once copies of the documents were made, the originals should have been returned, adding that the State’s refusal to release them remains the core issue.

The State maintained that the documents were lawfully seized and form part of the prosecution’s evidence, and said the original copies would not be released at this stage.

The court acknowledged the impact on the business but said it does not have the authority to order the release of original evidence.

However, the court encouraged the State to consider providing copies to allow limited business operations.

The matter has been adjourned to January 28, with bail conditions extended.

