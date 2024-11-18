Court calls for psychiatric explanation

Anare Vuli Cililewa

The defense in the case of the alleged murder of a woman in Raiwaqa, Suva has asked for more time to discuss with the doctors at Saint Giles Hospital as to why they are requesting the disclosures.

The court ordered a psychiatric evaluation of the accused, and the doctors are now requesting for disclosures, which the court sees as unnecessary.

Anare Vuli Cililewa is accused of allegedly murdering Sabreen Shahib Ali in September and is charged with one count of murder.

Cililewa appeared before Justice Pita Bulamainaivalu this morning.

Representing the accused, Manisha Singh from the Legal Aid Commission requested that the court summon the psychiatric specialist to provide an explanation for their request for the disclosures.

The application was denied by Justice Bulamainaivalu, who stated that summoning the mental expert is not essential.

Meanwhile, the accused, while on remand, had applied for bail without notifying his counsel pending the psychiatric report.

Singh had to withdraw the bail application in court as St. Giles Hospital is still conducting an evaluation on the accused.

The accused is further remanded and the matter will be called again on the 3rd of December for mention, awaiting the psychiatric explanation and the report.