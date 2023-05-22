Couple open first ever aesthetic clinic

[Dr Harshika Shandil and Dr Vishaal Chandra]

A husband-and-wife team is combining their medical passions to bring a new aesthetic clinic to Fiji.

Distinguishing itself from traditional spas and beauty centers, the Medical Skin Cosmetic Clinic stands apart by offering medical-grade treatments performed by experienced physicians.

Doctor Harshika Shandil says that equipped with state-of-the-art technology and employing the latest advancements in the field, the clinic provides a wide array of cosmetic solutions.

“We are seeing that people are going overseas for cosmetic surgeries; they are going for botox, fillers, wrinkle removal, and scar removal overseas. I mean, why not bring it to Fiji?”

Dr Shandil says in addition to their expertise in aesthetic medicine, they also offer general outpatient services, drawing upon their hospital experience to address a diverse range of healthcare needs within the community.

She says with 18 years of experience with her husband working in hospitals, their comprehensive care encompasses minor ailments, chronic conditions, and everything in between, making the clinic a one-stop destination for various medical concerns.

It is an investment of more than $100,000, as the Medical Skin Cosmetic Clinic is set to become a premier hub for aesthetic medicine in Fiji.