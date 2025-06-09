Council watchdog urges caution on social media wellness trends

The Consumer Council of Fiji is encouraging the public to exercise caution when engaging with influencers who promote wellness products.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says influencers in Fiji are increasingly promoting diets and supplements to large audiences through social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and facebook.

Shandil says while this trend has encouraged many consumers to show greater interest in healthy living, it also raises concerns about the accuracy of information being shared and the potential risks of unverified claims.

She says that some influencers are aggressively creating urgency around products such as dietary supplements, often promising quick fixes for issues such as weight loss or improved health within weeks or months.

Shandil further states that in some cases, these promotions are linked to multi-level marketing schemes, which rely on aggressive sales tactics and recruitment models that closely resemble pyramid-style systems.

She warns that health influencers are not medical professionals and therefore cannot determine what is right for an individual’s body.

She stresses that what may be suitable for one person can create harmful side effects for another, sometimes not immediately but later in life.

Shandil suggests that consumers must ask critical questions such as whether the product is safe, whether it is effective, and whether it is appropriate for their health condition.

The Council further highlights that while some companies selling supplements are legitimate businesses, the products they promote are not necessarily verified for safety and effectiveness by the relevant health authorities in Fiji, or their country of origin.

She adds that this creates risks for consumers who may purchase and use such products based on persuasive online testimonials rather than proper medical guidance.

