Council plans to integrate squatter settlements

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Lautoka City Council is working with the Ministry of Housing to formalize and integrate squatter settlements within and near the city’s boundaries.

Chief Executive, Mohammed Anees Khan says once these communities are officially incorporated into municipal limits, they will become subject to standard city rates, which will support the cost of services provided by the council.

“Currently it’s not existent, but we work very closely with the ministry of housing because they have their projects of regularizing the squatter settlements. And there’s two in progress in Lautoka. So once the project is done and handed over to the ministry, it will be transferred under the municipal boundary. And then the council will appropriately carry out the full services and charge them the city rates.”

Khan also outlined the council’s efforts to manage waste collection in squatter settlements around Lautoka.

“What we have encouraged the settlements to have their committees and identify a common collection area. So they collect it within the area and the council collects it from there. So we don’t really go house to house unless it is all formalized.”



Khan adds that the integration of squatter settlements into the city’s formal structure is expected to provide long-term benefits for both the residents and the city.