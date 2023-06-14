Converting interests into development is crucial: Chetty

[Source: Robert Ciavarro/ Flickr]

Investment Fiji continues to gain traction for investment projects, however, converting the interests into real-time development is crucial.

Currently, they are working with 228 leads, of which 144 are committed, in the tourism, real estate, ICT, manufacturing, and mining sectors.

Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says Investment Facilitation Committee is working on resolving issues related to the projects.

“Globally, according to the OECD, investment slowed down in 2022, but in 2023, there was modest growth in investment, and it will continue to do so, especially in new projects. But there are definitely headwinds globally, including geopolitical tension, a hike in interest rates in advanced economies, and other headwinds that are impacting investments and will continue to do so.”



Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty.

Chetty says that post-pandemic, there has been an increase in the number of foreign direct investment inquiries, which is a positive indication.