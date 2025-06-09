Former AG and SOE not guilty

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Supervisor of Elections Mohamed Saneem [File Photo]

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Supervisor of Elections Mohamed Saneem have been found not guilty by the Suva High Court this morning.

The matter was called before Chief Justice Salesi Temo today, where he stated that the state failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

In this matter, Sayed-Khaiyum faced a charge of abuse of office, while Saneem was charged with receiving a corrupt benefit.

It was alleged that while acting as Prime Minister and Chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission in 2022, Sayed-Khaiyum executed a second Deed of Variation and Addendum, agreeing to pay or waive additional deductible taxes owed by Saneem arising from his back pay process under the first Deed of Variation dated 30 June 2022 without proper approval from the President or the COC.

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It was further alleged that Saneem requested and obtained a benefit for himself, namely the approval and payment of deductible tax relief totaling $55,944.03 on his back pay from Sayed-Khaiyum.

The duo have been acquitted.