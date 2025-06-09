FNPF to credit $866 million to members

[Photo: File]

446,000 Fiji National Provident Fund members and DrawDown Account holders will be sharing approximately $866 million by month end.

Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu in a statement says the interest crediting rate of 9.5% for the financial year ending 30 June 2026 is achieved following a strong financial performance that delivered over $1.2 billion in total investment income.

Vodonaivalu says this outcome reflects the Fund’s sound financial position and continued strong performance across its diversified investment portfolio.

Key contributors included telecommunications investments, hotel subsidiary operations, commercial lending, strategic property assets, steady returns from Government Bonds, together with strong performance from our offshore investments through global listed developed equities and direct investments in emerging markets within the financial and telecommunication sectors.

Article continues after advertisement

“Delivering over $1.2 billion in investment income and a 9.5 percent crediting rate demonstrates the resilience and diversity of our portfolio. Our strategy continues to balance growth and stability, ensuring members benefit from strong returns while their savings remain protected.”

Mr. Vodonaivalu also highlighted the Fund’s distribution approach, which ensures a closer alignment between investment performance and the interest credited to members.

“While we celebrate this result, it is important to be clear that current performance does not guarantee future returns. Global uncertainty, market volatility, and geopolitical tensions are expected to continue in the years ahead. Returns at this level may not be sustained every year, and members should view this outcome in that broader context.”

The fund says it remains committed to disciplined risk management, portfolio diversification, and identifying quality investment opportunities to sustain long-term growth and financial security for its members.