Ivory Coast end Curaçao’s round of 32 hopes

[Source: FIFA World Cup/ Facebook]

Ivory Coast recorded a 2–0 victory over Curaçao in their FIFA World Cup Group E clash, ending Curaçao’s hopes of progressing to the round of 32.

Curaçao entered the match needing a win to advance but was undone by a disciplined Ivory Coast side that controlled possession and created the better chances.

Pepe proved decisive, scoring in the 7th minute before sealing the result with his second goal in the 64th minute.

Ivory Coast dominated large spells of the match, finishing with 62 percent possession compared to Curaçao’s 38 percent, as they managed the game effectively.

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The result sees Ivory Coast strengthen their position in the group, while Curaçao exits the tournament after falling short in their must-win encounter.