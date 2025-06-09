Drua adjust expenses after World Rugby funding concludes

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will adjust its cost base ahead of next season’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific campaign as funding from World Rugby comes to an end this month.

Drua CEO Jeff Miller says the franchise is focused on unlocking new revenue streams to ensure its long-term sustainability.

Miller says there are significant opportunities to grow the club by expanding the Drua brand internationally and strengthening engagement with the Fijian diaspora.

He adds that the franchise is also working closely with the Government and tourism stakeholders, noting that the Fijian Drua is more than just a rugby club—it is a national asset that generates more than $108 million annually for the Fijian economy.

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Meanwhile, in February next year, more than 200 rugby players and staff from Australia and Canada will travel to Fiji to compete against the Drua’s junior, development and women’s teams, providing another boost for local rugby and sports tourism.