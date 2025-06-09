Jennings impressed by Pearls’ athletic potential

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

New Zealand high-performance coach Barrie Jennings has praised the natural athletic ability within the Fiji Pearls squad, saying his initial assessment has left him optimistic as the team prepares for the upcoming Sydney Series.

Jennings, who has joined the Fiji Pearls camp to strengthen the side’s high-performance programme, says one of the biggest positives was discovering a talented group of athletes eager to improve.

He admits his biggest concern before arriving was whether the players would have the physical foundations needed to compete at a higher level, but those fears were quickly put to rest.

“The athletic ability is there, and the next step is developing consistent habits that allow players to perform at their best every time they step onto the court.”

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His sessions have focused on creating purposeful movement, encouraging players to approach every sprint, jump, explosive effort and change of direction with intent, turning those actions into habits that become second nature under pressure.

Beyond the court, Jennings believes high performance also starts with daily discipline.

He stresses the importance of quality sleep, proper nutrition and recovery, saying players need to fuel their bodies correctly to maximise training and match performances.

He notes that every athlete has different physical requirements, with some needing to improve speed and conditioning, others refining movement techniques, while several require work on changing direction more efficiently.

Jennings says the short lead-up to the Sydney Series means the focus is on building aerobic strength safely and effectively while ensuring players perform each exercise with the correct technique and tempo.

He also plans to challenge the squad mentally through demanding conditioning sessions and carry out a range of performance tests to collect valuable data on each player’s movement patterns, speed, power and joint function.

The information gathered will help identify individual areas for improvement, allowing players to continue developing beyond the current training camp and laying the foundation for long-term high-performance standards within the Fiji Pearls program.

They will go against Singapore Vandas on the 8th of next month in their first match of the Series at Netball Central in Sydney.