A village dream to a life of responsibility: Ting’s journey in IT

Mr. George Ting, working on networking equipment [Photo: SUPPLIED]

From the quiet village of Salia in Tunuloa, Cakaudrove, on the island of Vanua Levu, George Ting describes himself simply as “a typical village boy.” But behind those humble words lies a powerful story of sacrifice, resilience, and unwavering determination.

Ting’s early life was far from easy.

Growing up in a broken family and undergoing multiple medical operations due to a concave chest condition, he learnt from a young age what it meant to endure hardship.

These experiences shaped his outlook on life, instilling in him a quiet strength and perseverance that would later guide his journey.

Yet, even in the face of these challenges, his curiosity about the world, especially technology, never faded.

“I was always fascinated by how things worked,” he shared. “Landlines, wireless phones, computers, and the internet, I wanted to understand how they connected people and shaped our future.”

In a community where access to technology was limited, Ting’s interest stood out.

While others saw barriers, he saw possibilities. With little exposure but a strong desire to learn, he spent years after high school teaching himself. Researching, reading, and keeping up with the ever-changing world of technology, particularly networking.

“I didn’t have much, but I used whatever resources I could find. I kept learning because I knew technology was the future,” he said.

Despite his passion, doubt crept in. Like many young people, Ting believed that pursuing a traditional degree was the only path forward. At the same time, he worried that formal IT education might quickly become outdated in such a fast-moving field. This uncertainty caused him to hesitate, unsure of where to begin.

But everything changed when he discovered a more practical and accessible pathway to pursue a Diploma in Information Technology through Pacific TAFE at The University of the South Pacific (USP).

“That decision changed everything,” Ting said. The hands-on nature of the diploma reignited his passion. For the first time, he was able to connect theory with practice.

Subjects like networking, Internet Protocol (IP) addressing, and cloud architecture brought his childhood curiosity to life. More importantly, these courses equipped him with industry-relevant skills and the confidence to step into the professional world.

“The practical learning really helped me. It wasn’t just about theory, it was about doing the work and understanding how things operate in real life.”

Today, Ting works as an IT technician at Datec (Fiji) Pte Limited. He handles responsibilities such as data cable termination, server installation, and fibre optic testing. His role places him at the heart of critical infrastructure work, ensuring that systems run smoothly and connections remain strong.

While breaking into IT support roles has been challenging, Ting has remained steadfast.

Rather than waiting for the perfect opportunity, he chose to gain experience wherever possible, steadily building his technical expertise.

“It hasn’t been an easy path into IT support, but I’ve learned that every bit of experience counts. I’m building myself step by step.”

But Ting’s journey today is no longer just about personal ambition, it is about responsibility.

As the sole breadwinner, he carries the weight of his family on his shoulders. He cares for his grandmother, supports his wife through her studies, raises two young children, and helps his younger brother complete his education.

“It’s not easy,” he admitted. “There are times when the pressure is a lot, but it gives me purpose. Everything I do now is for my family and our future.”

Balancing work, financial responsibilities, and personal growth is a constant challenge, yet Ting continues to push forward with quiet determination.

His journey reflects the reality faced by many young professionals, where success is not only measured by career progress but by the ability to uplift and support loved ones.

Through it all, Ting has remained committed to growing in his field and encouraging others to follow a similar path.

He strongly believes that a Diploma in IT is a powerful stepping-stone, especially for those seeking practical, job-ready skills. With growing demand in areas such as networking, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, he sees technical education as a gateway to opportunity.

“A diploma gives you real, hands-on skills that are needed today. It prepares you for real challenges and helps you get your foot in the door.”

His message to others is clear: success does not always come quickly, and the journey may not be straightforward, but persistence, adaptability, and hard work make all the difference.

“Keep going, even when things don’t work out the way you expect. Every step you take is part of your journey.”

From a village boy with limited access to technology to a determined IT professional supporting his entire family, George Ting’s story is one of quiet strength, resilience, and unwavering resolve.

And for him, this is only the beginning.